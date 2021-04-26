US Justice Dept. to Probe Policing Practices in Louisville, Kentucky - Attorney General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Justice Department will investigate the policing practices in Louisville, Kentucky, US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Monday.

"Today, the Justice Department is opening a civil investigation into the Louisville Jefferson County Metro Government and the Louisville Metro Police Department to determine whether LMPD engages in a pattern or practice in violations of the constitution or Federal law," Garland said in a press conference.

The investigation is coming in the wake of the 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot dead while with her boyfriend when police entered their home to execute a warrant. Detectives Joshua Jaynes and Myles Cosgrove were fired after the incident for violating operating procedures when obtaining and serving the search warrant.