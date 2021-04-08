US Justice Dept. to Propose Rule in 30 Days to Counter 'Ghost Guns' - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2021) The US Justice Department within the next 30 days will propose a rule to help stop the spread of ghost guns, which are those that are bought in parts and assembled by the buyer, the White House said in a press release unveiling the Biden administration's initial actions in response to recent mass shootings.

"The Justice Department, within 30 days, will issue a proposed rule to help stop the proliferation of 'ghost guns,'" the release said on Wednesday. "We are experiencing a growing problem: criminals are buying kits containing nearly all of the components and directions for finishing a firearm within as little as 30 minutes and using these firearms to commit crimes."

These types of guns do not have a serial number and cannot be traced by law enforcement if used in a crime, the release said.