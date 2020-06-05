UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Watchdog Investigating Death Of Pepper Sprayed Inmate - Statement

Fri 05th June 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) The US Department of Justice Inspector General is probing the recent death of an inmate who was pepper sprayed in a New York City jail, the Office of the Inspector General said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Department of Justice Office of the Inspector General is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of inmate Jamel Floyd at the Metropolitan Detention Center Brooklyn on or about June 3, 2020," the statement said.

Earlier in the day Federal Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal said an inmate died after officers utilized pepper spray for being disruptive in his jail cell.

The US police has increasingly used pepper spray to disperse violent protesters in various cities across the United States. On Saturday night, the Minneapolis police deliberately used pepper spray on a group of journalists, including RIA Novosti correspondent Mikhail Turgiyev, after the protesters were already dispersed. The incident was caught on video and it has been circulated online.

