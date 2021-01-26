UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Watchdog To Probe If Employees Sought To Alter 2020 Election Outcome

Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:47 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Inspector General of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Michael Horowitz announced on Monday that he will probe if any of the department's current or former employees sought to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) Inspector General of the US Department of Justice (DOJ) Michael Horowitz announced on Monday that he will probe if any of the department's current or former employees sought to alter the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

"The DOJ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is initiating an investigation into whether any former or current DOJ official engaged in an improper attempt to have DOJ seek to alter the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election," Horowitz said in a statement.

The probe was announced after US media alleged that former President Donald Trump tried to invalidate his rival Joe Biden's win by pushing the Justice Department to appeal at the US Supreme Court.

Officials, however, refused to file the lawsuit, media reported.

"The investigation will encompass all relevant allegations that may arise that are within the scope of the OIG's jurisdiction," the statement said.

Horowitz noted that he has jurisdiction to investigate allegations concerning the conduct of former and current Justice Department's employees and the investigation does not extend to other government officials.

