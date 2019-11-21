UrduPoint.com
US Justice Dept. Watchdog To Release Report On Origins Of Russia Probe December 9 - Letter

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 10:09 PM

US Justice Dept. Watchdog to Release Report on Origins of Russia Probe December 9 - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) US Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz said in a letter to Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham on Thursday that he will release a report on the origins of the Trump-Russia collusion investigation on December 9.

"I expect that the OIG [Office of Inspector General] will be able to release our report on Monday, December 9," Horowitz said in the letter.

Horowitz will testify before the US Senate Judiciary Committee on December 11 on the findings in his investigation into the Justice Departments and FBI's handling of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant process related to the 2016 presidential election.

In May, US Attorney General William Barr initiated an inquiry into the origin of the Trump-Russia collusion probe. According to the White House, President Donald Trump authorized the US intelligence community to engage in the investigation into surveillance activities of his 2016 presidential election campaign.

The probe into allegations of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia was opened by the FBI in July 2016, ahead of the presidential election in November 2016.

In May 2017, Trump dismissed then-FBI Director James Comey, under whose leadership the probe was initiated, and Special Counsel Robert Mueller was appointed to lead the investigation.

Mueller released a report on his findings last April. His probe did not find evidence of the alleged collusion, which was repeatedly denied by both Trump and Russia.

While Trump has characterized the probe as a political witch hunt to reverse the result of the 2016 election, Russian officials have said the allegations were made up to excuse the election loss of presidential candidate Hillary Clinton as well as deflect public opinion of actual instances of election fraud and corruption.

