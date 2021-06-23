UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Justice Dept. Will Further Expand On Seizure Of Iran's Press TV Website - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 12:00 AM

US Justice Dept. Will Further Expand on Seizure of Iran's Press TV Website - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Justice Department will have more to say on the US government's seizure of Iran's state-owned Press tv website, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Press TV's website is showing a message saying the domain has been seized by the US government.

Other Iran-backed media websites display the same message.

"I would point you to the Department of Justice, I understand they will have more information to add later today," Price said, responding to a question from a reporter regarding the seizure.

Related Topics

Iran Same Price Media TV From Government

Recent Stories

WWII Veteran About Fiercest Battles: 'I was One of ..

2 minutes ago

Global immunity crucial to overcoming COVID-19 pan ..

1 hour ago

Myanmar junta leader thanks Russia for boosting mi ..

2 minutes ago

Battle for Yemen's Marib leaves 90 fighters dead i ..

2 minutes ago

Putin Talks by Phone With Cuban President, Parties ..

2 minutes ago

41 mln people now at imminent risk of famine world ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.