WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Justice Department will have more to say on the US government's seizure of Iran's state-owned Press tv website, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, Press TV's website is showing a message saying the domain has been seized by the US government.

Other Iran-backed media websites display the same message.

"I would point you to the Department of Justice, I understand they will have more information to add later today," Price said, responding to a question from a reporter regarding the seizure.