US, Kazakhstan Review Enhanced Cooperation On Aviation, Anti-Terror Efforts - State Dept.

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 05:00 AM

US, Kazakhstan Review Enhanced Cooperation on Aviation, Anti-Terror Efforts - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) The United States and Kazakhstan expanded cooperation in civil aviation, counter-terrorism and information sharing during the past two years in their Strategic Partnership Dialogue, the State Department said in a press release.

"Notable successes include important collaboration in aviation and counter-terrorism, the signing of an information sharing agreement [and] the imminent conclusion of an open skies civil air transport agreement," the release said on Wednesday.

The note followed dialogue discussions between Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Alice Wells and visiting Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Yerzhan Ashikbayev, the State Department said.

US-Kazakh cooperation boosted regional security and stability and it had also played a role in the repatriation and reintegration of nearly 600 Kazakhstani citizens from Syria, the release added.

