US, Kazakhstan Sign Open Skies Agreement - State Department

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United States and Kazakhstan have signed an Open Skies agreement, the State Department announced on Monday.

"On December 30, 2019 at Nur-Sultan, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser and Kazakhstani Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov signed the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the State Department said. "The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan, consistent with US Open Skies international aviation policy."

The agreement allows for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities, the State Department added.

The document will enter into force upon an exchange of diplomatic notes between the two governments.

"This Agreement with Kazakhstan will further expand our strong economic and commercial partnership as well as promote people-to-people ties," the State Department said. "It will create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies and customers."

Open Skies agreements allow airlines to make commercial decisions based on market demand, without intervention from government regulators, it added.