UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, Kazakhstan Sign Open Skies Agreement - State Department

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 08:18 PM

US, Kazakhstan Sign Open Skies Agreement - State Department

The United States and Kazakhstan have signed an Open Skies agreement, the State Department announced on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) The United States and Kazakhstan have signed an Open Skies agreement, the State Department announced on Monday.

"On December 30, 2019 at Nur-Sultan, US Ambassador to Kazakhstan William H. Moser and Kazakhstani Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Beibut Atamkulov signed the Air Transport Agreement between the Government of the United States and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the State Department said. "The Agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan, consistent with US Open Skies international aviation policy."

The agreement allows for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities, the State Department added.

The document will enter into force upon an exchange of diplomatic notes between the two governments.

"This Agreement with Kazakhstan will further expand our strong economic and commercial partnership as well as promote people-to-people ties," the State Department said. "It will create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies and customers."

Open Skies agreements allow airlines to make commercial decisions based on market demand, without intervention from government regulators, it added.

Related Topics

Exchange United States Kazakhstan December 2019 Market From Government Agreement Industry US Open

Recent Stories

Zong conducts the first 5G video call of Pakistan

16 minutes ago

Advanced Sciences Minister visits &#039;Cyber Skil ..

34 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet approves 5-year multi-entry tourist vi ..

49 minutes ago

King Salman receives Foreign Ministers of Red Sea, ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Economy discusses economic cooperation ..

1 hour ago

FTA discusses land transport cooperation with Kaza ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.