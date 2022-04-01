US, Kazakhstan Transport Accord to Liberalize Central Asia Aviation Sector - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US-Kazakhstan Air Transport agreement, which just entered into force, will advance the liberalization of international civil aviation in Central Asia, the US State Department said on Friday

"The US-Kazakhstan Air Transport Agreement signed on December 30, 2019, has entered into force," the State Department said in a press release. "This agreement between the United States and Kazakhstan is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Central Asia."

The State Department said the agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan in line with with US Open Skies international aviation policy.

"The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities," the release added.

The agreement will boost the economic and commercial ties between the two nations and create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies and customers, according to the release.