UrduPoint.com

US, Kazakhstan Transport Accord To Liberalize Central Asia Aviation Sector - State Dept.

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2022 | 08:44 PM

US, Kazakhstan Transport Accord to Liberalize Central Asia Aviation Sector - State Dept.

The US-Kazakhstan Air Transport agreement, which just entered into force, will advance the liberalization of international civil aviation in Central Asia, the US State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) The US-Kazakhstan Air Transport agreement, which just entered into force, will advance the liberalization of international civil aviation in Central Asia, the US State Department said on Friday.

"The US-Kazakhstan Air Transport Agreement signed on December 30, 2019, has entered into force," the State Department said in a press release. "This agreement between the United States and Kazakhstan is also a step forward in liberalizing the international civil aviation sector in Central Asia."

The State Department said the agreement establishes a modern civil aviation relationship with Kazakhstan in line with with US Open Skies international aviation policy.

"The agreement includes provisions that allow for unrestricted capacity and frequency of services, open route rights, a liberal charter regime, and open code-sharing opportunities," the release added.

The agreement will boost the economic and commercial ties between the two nations and create new opportunities for airlines, travel companies and customers, according to the release.

Related Topics

United States Kazakhstan December 2019 Agreement Asia US Open

Recent Stories

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramza ..

Faithful to observe Nafli, Sunnah Aitakaf in Ramzan

2 minutes ago
 SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher ..

SU extends deadline for admissions to next higher classes

2 minutes ago
 Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results of Moscow-Kiev Talk ..

Erdogan, Putin Discuss Results of Moscow-Kiev Talks in Turkey - Ankara

2 minutes ago
 Mutilated dead body found

Mutilated dead body found

2 minutes ago
 SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from A ..

SU to conduct B.A LLB semester examinations from April 14

4 minutes ago
 QWP wins Tehsil Hasban Basha Upper Kohistan

QWP wins Tehsil Hasban Basha Upper Kohistan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.