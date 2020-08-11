UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Keen On Building Counterterror, Border Security Capabilities In Central Asia - Pentagon

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 09:20 PM

US Keen on Building Counterterror, Border Security Capabilities in Central Asia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States seeks to build counterterrorism and border security capabilities in Central Asia and it views the region as critical to its logistical infrastructure into Afghanistan, US Department of Defense Central Asia Policy Director Clark Adams said on Wednesday.

"The Department's position on the region has remained unchanged. We view it as critical of our logistical into Afghanistan," Adams said. "We are keen on continuing to be able to build the counterterrorism and border security capabilities with the countries Central Asia.

"

Adams pointed out that helping the Central Asian countries maintain the ability to defend themselves, mind their borders and take care of their people has always been the central US objective.

The Defense Department official also said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has imposed temporary limitations in the United States diplomatic as well as military engagement.

The United States and five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - created the C5+1 format in September 2015 to discuss pressing regional issues.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan United States Kazakhstan Kyrgyzstan September Border 2015 Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

2 minutes ago

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Sudanese ministers discuss coo ..

1 hour ago

Beit Al Khair Society spends over AED119.3 million ..

1 hour ago

IHCO sends over 70 tonnes of food aid to people af ..

1 hour ago

Allies say Belarus vote challenger recorded video ..

21 minutes ago

Rolls-Royce orders inspection of 'worn' Airbus eng ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.