US Keen on Building Counterterror, Border Security Capabilities in Central Asia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The United States seeks to build counterterrorism and border security capabilities in Central Asia and it views the region as critical to its logistical infrastructure into Afghanistan, US Department of Defense Central Asia Policy Director Clark Adams said on Wednesday.

"The Department's position on the region has remained unchanged. We view it as critical of our logistical into Afghanistan," Adams said. "We are keen on continuing to be able to build the counterterrorism and border security capabilities with the countries Central Asia.

"

Adams pointed out that helping the Central Asian countries maintain the ability to defend themselves, mind their borders and take care of their people has always been the central US objective.

The Defense Department official also said that the novel coronavirus pandemic has imposed temporary limitations in the United States diplomatic as well as military engagement.

The United States and five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan - created the C5+1 format in September 2015 to discuss pressing regional issues.