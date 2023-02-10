US Keen to Engage Russia on Return to New START Commission, Nuke Inspections - Jenkins

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) The United States is very interested in engaging Russia to convene a session of the Bilateral Consultative Commission (BCC) and resume inspections of their nuclear arsenal, Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins said on Friday.

"The US is very interested in engaging Russia to get back to the table on the BCC and the inspections. So, we will be seeking ways in which we can do that," Jenkins said in a press briefing.

The matter is an ongoing concern for the US, Jenkins added.

Earlier this month, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov said that it is "unjustified, untimely and inappropriate" to invite the US military to Russia's strategic facilities.