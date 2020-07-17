UrduPoint.com
US Keeping 'Every Option On Table' With Regard To China - White House Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 12:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US President Donald Trump rules out no options with regard to China, including travel bans for its leadership, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany told reporters on Thursday.

"I have no announcements on that front, but rest assured we keep every option on the table with regard to China," McEnany replied to a question on the possibility of travel restrictions for the members of China's Communist Party.

Earlier this week, Trump signed into a law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, passed unanimously through Congress, and an Executive Order punishing China for the encroachment on Hong Kong autonomy.

The order ends US preferential treatment for the territory over mainland China.

Under the Trump administration, US-China relations have significantly soured, with Washington accusing Beijing of unfair trade practices, a poor response to the coronavirus outbreak, human rights violations, and unwarranted territorial disputes with neighboring countries. China has denied accusations and, in its turn, criticizes the United States for various violations of international law.

