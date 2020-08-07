WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2020) China is still classified as Level-4 country under the US health advisory for international travel because of factors outside the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) assessment, Deputy US Assistant Secretary of State for Overseas Citizen Services Karen King said during a conference call.

"I don't have our analysis for every country in front of me, I would imagine that there are some factors internally above and beyond the CDC assessment that would have contributed to that four," King told reporters on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that China's influence on the World Health Organization resulted in the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan to turn into a global pandemic when the disease should have been contained within China.

Earlier on Thursday, the US State Department announced that the United States lifted the Global Level 4 health advisory for international travel.

The advisory had been in place since March 19 to advise US citizens to avoid all international travel due to the novel coronavirus disease pandemic.

As of August 6, advisories for most countries advise Americans to reconsider travel plans or exercise increased caution.