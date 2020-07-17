US Keeps Cruise Ships Shuttered Until October Unless COVID-19 Crisis Ends Earlier - Notice

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) The United States extended a "No Sail Order" for cruise ships until October at the earliest, unless the novel coronavirus pandemic winds down enough to ensure passenger safety, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a notice.

"CDC supports the decision by the Cruise Line International Association (CLIA) and its members to voluntarily extend the suspension of operations for passenger cruise ship travel. However, because not all cruise ship operators subject to the No Sail Order are members of the CLIA or have made similar commitments, CDC is extending its No Sail Order to ensure that passenger operations do not resume prematurely," the agency said in a 20-page announcement on Thursday.

The order will remain in effect until the United States either ends or modifies the nation's "public health emergency," the notice said.

From March 1 to July 10, the CDC documented 2,973 cases of COVID-19 or similar illnesses on cruise ships from 99 outbreaks on 123 different vessels affecting 80 percent of ships under US jurisdiction, the notice added.

Multiple countries, including Canada, Australia and Norway, have imposed similar restrictions, according to the CDC.