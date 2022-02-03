US Keeps Escalating Tension in Europe, Russia Has Reasons to Worry - Kremlin Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, after reports of US troops' deployment to Europe, said the United States continues to escalate tensions.

Peskov told CNN's Matthew Chance in an exclusive statement Wednesday that the United States "de facto is continuing to pump up tension in Europe."

He said the deployment is "the best proof that we, as Russia, have an obvious reason to be worried."

Russia has repeatedly rejected accusations by the West and Ukraine of "aggressive actions", stating that it does not threaten anyone and is not going to attack anyone, and that claims about "Russian aggression" are used as a pretext to deploy more NATO military equipment near Russian borders.

Kiev and Western states have recently expressed concern about the alleged increase in "aggressive actions" by Russia near the borders of Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia is moving troops within its territory and at its own discretion. According to him, this does not threaten anyone and should not worry anyone.