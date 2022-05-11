US Keeps One China Policy, Does Not Support Independence of Taiwan - Senior Official

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) The United States continues to follow its One China policy and does not support the independence of Taiwan, US National Security Council Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"I can be very direct - our policy not changed, and it remains consistent," Campbell said during a discussion at the US Institute of Peace.

When asked about the independence of Taiwan, Campbell noted that it is accurate to say the United States does not support it.

"That is a long standing position of the United States," Campbell noted, emphasizing that that the One China policy "remains in place."

The United States, along with many other countries, does not recognize Taiwan as a sovereign nation and officially sticks to the One China policy. However, Washington keeps informal relations with Taiwan and is selling billions of Dollars' worth of weapons to its military.