US Keeps Pressuring Assad to Undermine His Efforts in Syria - Ryabkov on New US Sanctions

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United States keeps putting pressure on Syrian President Bashar Assad to undermine his efforts to normalize the situation in the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Wednesday, reacting to a new batch of Washington's sanctions on Syria.

On Tuesday, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control unveiled a new round of restrictions against Syria.

It sanctioned 16 individuals and entities associated with the Assad administration.

"Sanctions are one of the [US] tools to exert pressure on Damascus in order to make it difficult for Bashar Assad and his government to continue this work [to normalize the situation in Syria]," Ryabkov said.

The US administration is apparently not satisfied with the successful efforts of the legitimate government in Damascus to stabilize the situation in the country and maintain the territorial integrity of Syria, he added.