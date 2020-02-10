UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Keeps Resorting To Illegal Restrictions - Kremlin On Possible New Russia Sanctions

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 04:42 PM

US Keeps Resorting to Illegal Restrictions - Kremlin on Possible New Russia Sanctions

The United States keep imposing illegal restrictions to ensure its interests, which is a destructive policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the possible new sanctions targeting Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The United States keep imposing illegal restrictions to ensure its interests, which is a destructive policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the possible new sanctions targeting Russia.

"In this case, any hypothetical discussions are unlikely to be possible. Yo know that, unfortunately, the US and a range of other countries are using trade restrictions and other restrictions, which are illegal in terms of the international law, against third nations. They have been recently resorting to this practice more and more often, most importantly for securing their own interests in the international trade and economic affairs," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the possible new sanctions over Russia's support for the Venezuelan government presented a threat to the Russian economy.

Russia rejects such illegal restrictions, the spokesman added.

"We believe this is a destructive policy, we believe many countries suffer from this policy, we believe it contradicts the international law. It is necessary to ... assess each exact case very attentively," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Russia United States From Government

Recent Stories

Eleven Dead, 10 Injured in Traffic Collision in Ce ..

2 minutes ago

Proper economic diplomacy needed to gain economic ..

27 minutes ago

Mubadala’s world-leading pathologists, clinical ..

30 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber launches 2nd cycle of mentorship pro ..

30 minutes ago

PM appreciates Turkish support on Occupied Kashmir

30 minutes ago

Al Wasl Shines and du LaLiga HPC Top Dubai Sports ..

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.