US Keeps Resorting to Illegal Restrictions - Kremlin on Possible New Russia Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The United States keep imposing illegal restrictions to ensure its interests, which is a destructive policy, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on the possible new sanctions targeting Russia.

"In this case, any hypothetical discussions are unlikely to be possible. Yo know that, unfortunately, the US and a range of other countries are using trade restrictions and other restrictions, which are illegal in terms of the international law, against third nations. They have been recently resorting to this practice more and more often, most importantly for securing their own interests in the international trade and economic affairs," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether the possible new sanctions over Russia's support for the Venezuelan government presented a threat to the Russian economy.

Russia rejects such illegal restrictions, the spokesman added.

"We believe this is a destructive policy, we believe many countries suffer from this policy, we believe it contradicts the international law. It is necessary to ... assess each exact case very attentively," Peskov said.