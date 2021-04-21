UrduPoint.com
US Keeps Silence About Its Own Plans On Deployment Of Nuclear Weapons - Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:58 PM

US Keeps Silence About Its Own Plans on Deployment of Nuclear Weapons - Moscow

The United States is being silent about its own plans regarding the deployment of new nuclear weapons and the approach of NATO's military-strategic infrastructure to the Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday, when commenting on a recent US intelligence report on arms control

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States is being silent about its own plans regarding the deployment of new nuclear weapons and the approach of NATO's military-strategic infrastructure to the Russian borders, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, said on Wednesday, when commenting on a recent US intelligence report on arms control.

"The [US] approach to the problem of non-strategic nuclear weapons looks very cynical. A serious analysis of the situation in this area is being unfairly replaced by attempts to claim that Russia, which consistently keeps all non-strategic nuclear weapons in an undeveloped form on the national territory, is abandoning the voluntary 'presidential initiatives' of 1991-92," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman added that the US makes such statements at a time when actions of Washington itself and its allies go sideways with legally binding points of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

"At the same time, there is silence about 'tectonic shifts' in the field of European security caused by the approach of NATO's military-strategic infrastructure to the Russian borders, as well as the US's own plans to deploy new nuclear weapons which are contrary to the aforementioned 'presidential initiatives,' Zakharova added.

