US Keeps Stalling on New START Extension - Russian Deputy Foreign Minister

The United States keeps delaying any decision on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and is not ready to seriously discuss the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2019) The United States keeps delaying any decision on the extension of the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) and is not ready to seriously discuss the issue, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"The Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms may well become the next victim of the US drive to free itself in the field of arms control. One of the last cornerstones of strategic stability. It expires on February 5, 2021," Ryabkov said at the presentation of a report on strategic stability of the National Research University of the Higher school of Economics in Moscow.

According to the deputy foreign minister, Washington "keeps stalling on the extension," despite Russia's proposal to extend the treaty for five years or a shorter period as long as there was an "acceptable settlement" on retrofitting some of US military equipment for non-nuclear missions.

"They make it clear for us that they are not ready to have a serious discussion on these topics, for now, at least," Ryabkov added.

The deputy foreign minister added that Russia was worried over the situation with the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT).

"The United States, which does not intend to ratify it, is working to maintain its testing ranges at the ready to be prepared to resume such tests," Ryabkov said.

He remarked that Russia was in favor of resuming full-scale talks on strategic stability and international security.

