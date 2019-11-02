UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Keeps Supporting White Helmets In Syria - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 02nd November 2019 | 01:40 AM

US Keeps Supporting White Helmets in Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The United States continues to support the White Helmets group in Syria, therefore, provocations involving chemical weapons may occur at any time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This may happen at any time," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television on Friday when asked whether something like chemical weapons use in the Syrian province of Idlib could be expected.

"The United States continues to support provocateurs called the White Helmets, who operate in Idlib in areas controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, that is, Jabhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia]," he said.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Idlib United States May TV

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr attends Military Show ‘Union Fortr ..

30 minutes ago

Pak Army not to allow any harm to national stabili ..

2 hours ago

Govt not to create hindrance for JUI-F march: Shaf ..

2 hours ago

Many points of convergence between China, UAE: Moh ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon&#039;s National Orthodox High School teach ..

2 hours ago

Pervez Khan Khattak urges Opposition parties to av ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.