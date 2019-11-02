US Keeps Supporting White Helmets in Syria - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2019) The United States continues to support the White Helmets group in Syria, therefore, provocations involving chemical weapons may occur at any time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"This may happen at any time," Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya 24 television on Friday when asked whether something like chemical weapons use in the Syrian province of Idlib could be expected.

"The United States continues to support provocateurs called the White Helmets, who operate in Idlib in areas controlled by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, that is, Jabhat al-Nusra [banned in Russia]," he said.