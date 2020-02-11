US, Kenya Launch First Overseas Joint Terrorism Task Force - FBI

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) The US Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of State are working to establish in Kenya the first Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) to be located outside of the United States, the FBI said in a statement.

"The FBI is proud to have the opportunity to work with our Kenyan law enforcement partners on this initiative. The first Kenyan JTTF [JTTF-K] will allow for a sharing of experience, knowledge, and capabilities that will enhance our shared commitment to countering terrorism around the world," FBI Assistant Director of the International Operations Division Charles Spencer said in the statement on Monday.

Under the initiative, 42 selected Kenyan investigators will receive a 12-week counterterrorism training at the FBI academy in Quantico, Virginia, mastering methodologies used by US-based JTTFs and learning to handle sensitive counterterrorism intelligence shared with the Kenyan government. The JTTF-K officers will then return to Kenya, where they will be assisted by an FBI special agent mentor.

The initiative to establish a Kenyan Joint Terrorism Task Force began after over 20 people were killed in a terrorist attack on a hotel in Nairobi in January last year.