UrduPoint.com

US, Kenya Press For Ethiopia Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:48 PM

US, Kenya press for Ethiopia ceasefire

The United States and Kenya on Wednesday pressed for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, holding out hope for a negotiated solution between the government and rebels as diplomacy intensifies over the year-long war

Nairobi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States and Kenya on Wednesday pressed for a ceasefire in Ethiopia, holding out hope for a negotiated solution between the government and rebels as diplomacy intensifies over the year-long war.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on a three-nation tour of Africa that will take him to Nigeria and Senegal, also sounded a warning about a global retreat in democracy as he encouraged close ally Kenya to ensure free elections next year.

The top US diplomat spoke for an hour and a half with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta at a meeting that was originally scheduled for 10 minutes.

Related Topics

Africa Democracy Ethiopia United States Senegal Kenya Nigeria Government Top

Recent Stories

Traders demand patrolling in city markets

Traders demand patrolling in city markets

15 seconds ago
 Passage of EVM, I-voting related bills shows allie ..

Passage of EVM, I-voting related bills shows allies' confidence in PM: Farrukh H ..

17 seconds ago
 Two bike snatchers held

Two bike snatchers held

18 seconds ago
 India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home seri ..

India to bowl against Kiwis in first T20 home series

20 seconds ago
 SU organizes awareness seminar on emergence of wom ..

SU organizes awareness seminar on emergence of women's leadership

5 minutes ago
 US homebuilding took a pause in October

US homebuilding took a pause in October

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.