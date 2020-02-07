UrduPoint.com
US, Kenya To Start Discussing Potential Trade Deal - Chamber Of Commerce Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 06:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States and Kenya will start discussing the next steps to achieve a potential bilateral trade agreement, US Chamber of Commerce Head of International Affairs Myron Brilliant said during remarks at a business event with Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta.

"We want to deepen the commercial cooperation by working with both governments on the recommendations that can be undertaken to pursue next steps in a high standards comprehensive free trade agreement negotiation," Brilliant said on Thursday.

Brilliant added that the United States and Kenya are forming a joint task force to "build trust and exchange ideas" on bilateral trade priorities. He said the task force will provide recommendations to enhance cross border data flows and improve efficient trade practices with Kenya and across the region.

He added that the Chamber of Commerce will work to persuade US lawmakers to invest in Kenya and expand trade engagement across Africa.

