US' Kerry Pushes Back Against Complaints About US Green Energy Subsidies

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on Tuesday pushed back against complaints about the US green energy subsidies provided by the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) and urged foreign entities to "do it too" instead of speaking about their "unfair position."

"About 70 new battery companies all of sudden that have sprouted up because of the IRA in the United States. And the reaction of other countries should not be 'oh my god, you should not be doing that, that putting us in an unfair position.' Do it too!" Kerry said at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland's Davos.

The IRA provides for unlocking of $369 billion in tax credits and subsidies for US consumers and companies making green tech products in the country starting in January 2023. Several EU companies reportedly said they would invest in the US rather than the EU, with rising energy prices at home a crucial factor to consider.

Concerns are rising in Europe that the US tax credit plan could kick off a subsidy race between the transatlantic allies at a time when they need to show unity in the face of the Ukraine conflict.