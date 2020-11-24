UrduPoint.com
US, Kiev Seeking Vulnerabilities In Crimea's IT Infrastructure - Russian Security Council

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 04:30 PM

US, Kiev Seeking Vulnerabilities in Crimea's IT Infrastructure - Russian Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) US and Ukrainian special services are looking for vulnerabilities to explore in Crimea's IT system, secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said Tuesday.

"The analysis of threats to Russia's critical IT infrastructure shows that special services of foreign states, the US and Ukraine, above all, are constantly working to find vulnerabilities in Crimea's IT infrastructure that would allow to get unauthorized access to the protected resources and do some damage," Patrushev said at a meeting on Crimean security.

