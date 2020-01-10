UrduPoint.com
US Killed Soleimani Because Iran Planned To Blow Up US Embassy - Trump

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 12:00 AM

The United States killed Iran Revolutionary Guards Quds chief Qasem Soleimani to halt Iranian plans to blow up the US Embassy in Baghdad, President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) The United States killed Iran Revolutionary Guards Quds chief Qasem Soleimani to halt Iranian plans to blow up the US Embassy in Baghdad, President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday.

"We caught a total monster and we took him out and that should have happened a long time ago. We did it because they were looking to blow up our embassy," Trump said.

