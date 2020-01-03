US Killing of Soleimani Leads to Sharp Escalation of Mid-East Tensions - Russian Military

The short-sighted actions by the United States that led to the death of Iran's Quds commander Qasem Soleimani will result in a sharp escalation of the situation in the Middle East, the Russian Defense Ministry said Friday

Soleimani and Iraqi militia commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis along with 10 other people were killed on Friday morning in an airstrike on the outskirts of Baghdad that was authorized by US President Donald Trump.

"The short-sighted steps by the United States that resulted in the killing of Qasem Soleimani lead to a sharp escalation of the military-political situation in the Middle East region and to serious negative consequences for the entire global security system," the ministry said in a statement.