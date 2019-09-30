US Kills 10 Al Shabab Terrorists After Group Attacks American Base in Somalia - AFRICOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The US military killed 10 Al-Shabab militants in two airstrikes in Somalia after the terrorist group attacked a US air base in the country, United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a press release on Monday.

"No US or partner force personnel were injured after al-Shabab militants conducted a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack at Baledogle Military Airfield (BMA) complex in Baledogle, Somalia, September 30," the release said. "In response to this attack and in self-defense, US Africa Command conducted two (2) airstrikes and used small arms fire targeting al-Shabab terrorists."

Initial assessments indicated that the airstrikes left 10 terrorists dead and destroyed one vehicle, the release said.

AFRICOM said no one was injured in the car bombing at the Baledogle Military Airfield (BMA) complex in Baledogle, Somalia, but added that the attack illustrates the direct threat al-Shabab poses to US forces, allies and interests in the region.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab militants, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.