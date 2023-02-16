US Kills 5 Al-Shabaab Terrorists in Airstrike in Somalia - AFRICOM

The United States has eliminated five members of the al-Shabaab terror group (banned in Russia) in an air strike in Somalia undertaken at the request of the country's federal government, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The United States has eliminated five members of the al-Shabaab terror group (banned in Russia) in an air strike in Somalia undertaken at the request of the country's Federal government, the US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Thursday.

"The initial assessment is the strike killed five al-Shabaab fighters.

Given the remote location of the operation, the command assesses that no civilians were injured or killed," AFRICOM said in a statement.

The strike took place on February 15 in a remote area approximately 460km northwest of Somalia's capital Mogadishu, it added.

Al-Shabaab is based in Somalia and is linked to the al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia). The former has long engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Somalian federal government and staged numerous terror attacks in an effort to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country.