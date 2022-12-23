US Kills 6 Al-Shabab Terrorists in Strike in Somalia - AFRICOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) US military killed six members of the Al-Shabab terrorist group (affiliated with Al-Qaeda, banned in Russia) in a strike in Somalia, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Friday.

"The command's initial assessment is the strike killed six Al-Shabab terrorists and that no civilians were injured or killed," AFRICOM said in a statement.

The strike was conducted on Friday at the request of the Federal government of Somalia 248 km (154 miles) northeast of the nation's capital Mogadishu, according to the statement.

Al-Shabab has waged an armed struggle against the federal government and controls large areas in central and southern Somalia.

In May, the United States decided to renew strikes against the terror group in order to combat the growing threat it poses to US partner forces.