US Kills 7 al-Shabab Militants in Somalia - AFRICOM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) US military eliminated seven al-Shabab militants in an airstrike in Somalia, the Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

"The strike occurred in a remote area near Galmudug, Somalia which is approximately 510 km northeast of Mogadishu.

The initial assessment is the strike killed 7 al-Shabaab fighters," the statement read.

The strike was carried out on February 21 at the request of the government of Somalia, it added.

US military assesses that no civilians were injured or killed.

Al-Shabab is linked to the al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). The former has long engaged in an insurgency campaign against the Somalian Federal government and staged numerous terror attacks.