US Kills Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula Leader During Operation in Yemen - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States has killed al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader Qasim al-Rimi and his deputy during a counterterrorism operation in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.

"At the direction of President Donald J.

Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa'ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri," the statement said on Thursday.