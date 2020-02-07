US Kills Al-Qaeda In Arabian Peninsula Leader During Operation In Yemen - White House
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 04:30 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) The United States has killed al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula leader Qasim al-Rimi and his deputy during a counterterrorism operation in Yemen, the White House said in a statement.
"At the direction of President Donald J.
Trump, the United States conducted a counterterrorism operation in Yemen that successfully eliminated Qasim al-Rimi, a founder and the leader of al-Qa'ida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP) and a deputy to al-Qa'ida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri," the statement said on Thursday.