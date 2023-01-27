UrduPoint.com

US Kills Key IS Operative In Somalia Raid - Senior Official

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Kills Key IS Operative in Somalia Raid - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) The United States killed a key Islamic State (IS, ISIS, a terrorist group banned in Russia) operative during a nighttime assault in northern Somalia, a senior administration official said.

"Last night, on orders from the president (Joe Biden), the US military conducted an assault operation in northern Somalia that resulted in the death of Bilal al-Sudani, a key operative and facilitator for ISIS' global network, as well as a number of other ISIS operatives," the senior administration official said on Thursday.

The operation resulted in neither US nor civilian casualties, the official said. In addition to al-Sudani, the operation killed 10 other IS associates as well, the official said.

US forces were prepared to capture al-Sudani as part of the operation, but the assault ultimately resulted in his death, the official added.

