US Kills Three Terrorists In Strike On 'Dangerous Enemy' Al-Shabaab - Africa Command

Muhammad Irfan 26 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 09:04 PM

US Kills Three Terrorists in Strike on 'Dangerous Enemy' Al-Shabaab - Africa Command

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) US forces have killed three more terrorists in an airstrike against an al-Shabaab target in Somalia in coordination with the country's government, US Africa Command (AFRICOM) said on Wednesday.

"Al-Shabaab is a dangerous enemy," AFRICOM Deputy Director for Operations Marine Corps Major General Bradford Gering said. "It is a danger to Africa and the United States. We will continue to place pressure on the network and impact their ability to plan and execute these acts."

AFRICOM noted that the initial assessments indicated that the airstrike killed six terrorists and wounded three others. US forces conducted the attack after the terrorists attacked partner forces from a building in the vicinity of Dar as Salam in Somalia on Monday.

"Al-Shabaab leadership has expressed its Primary desire is to conduct attacks not just in East Africa, but against Americans and US interests across the globe. International efforts and the persistent pressure placed on al-Shabaab helps contain the group's broader ambitions and desire to conduct attacks beyond Somali borders," the release said.

When the airstrike occurred, US forces were in the vicinity in order to advise and assist Somali partner forces. Al-Shabaab falsely claimed US casualties. However, no US forces were injured or killed during the attack, the release added.

