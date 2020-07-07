US 'Knee-Deep' in Resurging COVID-19 1st Wave - Health Official Fauci

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) The United States is "knee-deep" in the first wave of coronavirus which is dangerously resurging after various localities started abandoning quarantine restrictions, top US pandemics expert Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

"The current state is really not good in the sense that... we had been in a situation where we were averaging about 20,000 new cases a day and then a series of circumstances associated with various of states and cities trying to open up... has led to a situation where we now have record-breaking cases," Fauci said during an online interview broadcasted by the National Institutes of Health.

He added that it took the country a week and half to see a doubling of cases which spiked to 57,500 daily.

"We went up, never came to down to baseline and now we are surging back up. So it is a serious situation that we have to address immediately," Fauci said.

The United States has reported 2,886,267 of COVID-19 so far, including 129,811 fatalities, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta said on Monday.