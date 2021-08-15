(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2021) Washington and President Joe Biden were well-informed about the Taliban's (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) strong position in Afghanistan when making the decision to withdraw the US and NATO forces from the country following the Doha agreement signed under the previous administration.

"We've known all along ... that the Taliban was at its greatest position of strength at any time since 2001... That is the Taliban that we inherited. And we saw that they were very much capable of going on the offensive and beginning to take back the country," Blinken told a briefing on Sunday.