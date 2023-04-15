US Knew of About 4 More Alleged Chinese Spy Balloons, One Flew Over Carrier - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) The US intelligence community was aware of up to four additional high-altitude so-called surveillance balloons allegedly launched by China, The Washington Post reported citing leaked military intelligence.

The report said on Friday that one was tracked flying over a US carrier strike group in the Pacific Ocean and another one crashed in the South China Sea. It is unclear if in both instances it may have been the same aircraft, according to the classified documents.

The documents allegedly revealed that one of the surveillance balloons had sophisticated surveillance equipment and flew around the world from December 2021 until May 2022, the report said.

The report also claimed the surveillance balloon shot down off the US east coast in February was able to generate some 10,000 watts of solar power, enough to operate any surveillance capability.

In February, the United States shot down an alleged Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean after it crossed the mainland. US media reported that the balloon collected intelligence from several military sites.

The Defense Department said it is confident in the mitigation measures it took to protect military sites from potential surveillance activities.

China has refuted the allegations saying its balloon was a civilian airship engaged in scientific research that veered off course.