MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States is knowingly acting to undermine Russia's role and influence in the Arab world, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Russia, for its part, has always said that there is no alternative to the political settlement of the Libyan conflict and that the international community's decision on the Libyan issues should be strictly complied with," the source said.

Russia maintains constructive dialogue with all parties to the Libyan conflict and Washington's suggestions that Russia is trying to fan the flames of the conflict look unsubstantiated, the source added.

According to the source, the United States has still not responded to Russia's idea to launch Russian-US consultations on a range of issues related to Libya. This absence of reaction is a sign of lack of interest on US part in settling the crisis and of their "conscious policy to undermine Russia's role and influence in the Arab world," the source said.

"Clearly, when using unsubstantiated verbal attacks on us, the US is trying to distract attention from its irresponsible police in Libya and its own role in the Libyan conflict, which is not noble," the source said.

The source commented on a February statement by the west-based Government of National Accord, suggesting they would not object to a US military base in Tripoli if Washington wanted to build one there. A public statement like that is unlikely to have been made without prior consultations, the source said.

"Perhaps, this is about sounding out the international reaction to the US plans to make its military presence in Libya permanent," the source said.