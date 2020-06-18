UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Knowingly Acts To Undermine Russia's Role In Arab World - Diplomatic Source

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 07:58 PM

US Knowingly Acts to Undermine Russia's Role in Arab World - Diplomatic Source

The United States is knowingly acting to undermine Russia's role and influence in the Arab world, a diplomatic source told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The United States is knowingly acting to undermine Russia's role and influence in the Arab world, a diplomatic source told Sputnik.

"Russia, for its part, has always said that there is no alternative to the political settlement of the Libyan conflict and that the international community's decision on the Libyan issues should be strictly complied with," the source said.

Russia maintains constructive dialogue with all parties to the Libyan conflict and Washington's suggestions that Russia is trying to fan the flames of the conflict look unsubstantiated, the source added.

According to the source, the United States has still not responded to Russia's idea to launch Russian-US consultations on a range of issues related to Libya. This absence of reaction is a sign of lack of interest on US part in settling the crisis and of their "conscious policy to undermine Russia's role and influence in the Arab world," the source said.

"Clearly, when using unsubstantiated verbal attacks on us, the US is trying to distract attention from its irresponsible police in Libya and its own role in the Libyan conflict, which is not noble," the source said.

The source commented on a February statement by the west-based Government of National Accord, suggesting they would not object to a US military base in Tripoli if Washington wanted to build one there. A public statement like that is unlikely to have been made without prior consultations, the source said.

"Perhaps, this is about sounding out the international reaction to the US plans to make its military presence in Libya permanent," the source said.

Related Topics

World Police Russia Washington Tripoli United States Libya February All From Government Arab

Recent Stories

PCB shares update about contracts of all domestic ..

15 minutes ago

CPEC Phase-II to help revamp basic infrastructure, ..

24 minutes ago

Ajman’s Permanent Economic Development Committee ..

29 minutes ago

PM directs to expedite efforts for uniform syllabu ..

29 minutes ago

Naval chief expresses confidence over operational ..

41 minutes ago

Premier League returns with social issues high on ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.