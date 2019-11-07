UrduPoint.com
US Knows 'Almost Nothing' About New Islamic State Terror Leader - State Dept

Thu 07th November 2019 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) The United States knows very little about the new leader of the Islamic State (banned in Russia), a senior State Department official said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"Almost nothing, and that has become a major issue in, if you will, the ISIS social media world," the official said. "This guy is - appears to be a nobody. Nobody knows his background. We think we know a bit about him, but not enough for me to even tell you on background, but what little we know about him, we're not impressed."

The official pointed out that Washington does not believe that the terror group's new leader will survive for very long, regardless of where is is located - Iraq or Syria.

On Friday, President Donald Trump suggested that the US knows the true identity of the Islamic State's new leader, who was appointed after the death of terrorist Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a US military raid.

Trump said via Twitter that the US knows "exactly who he is," but provided no further details.

On Thursday, the Islamic State gave the new leader's name as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashemi al-Qurayshi, a nom de guerre that appears to depict him as a member of the Quraysh tribe and descendant of the Islamic prophet Mohammed.

Baghdadi blew himself up along with two children on Saturday when he was cornered by the US military in his hideout in northern Syria, according to US officials.

The terror leader's immediate likely successor, Abu Hassan al-Muhajir, was killed in a US airstrike a day later, according to US officials.

