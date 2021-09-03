US Knows IS-K Has Keen Interest in Attacks Against Aviation Targets, Bases - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2021) The Islamic State-Khorasan terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has a keen interest in attacking US aviation targets and personnel at military bases, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"We know ISIS-K has a keen interest in attacks against aviation targets and our personnel on the ground in our military bases, and these are among the risks we take into account," Psaki said during a press briefing when discussing concerns about possible charter flights scheduled to get Americans out of Afghanistan.