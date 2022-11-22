UrduPoint.com

US Knows Of No Conversation With Russia On Turkey's Operation In Syria - White House

Faizan Hashmi Published November 22, 2022 | 09:17 PM

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that he knows of no conversation between the United States and Russia regarding Turkey's military operations in northern Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2022) White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Tuesday that he knows of no conversation between the United States and Russia regarding Turkey's military operations in northern Syria.

"I know of no conversations with the Russians with respect to Turkish operations in Syria," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted an air operation against militant bases of the People's Defense Units (YPG) and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), groups outlawed in Turkey, in northern Syria and Iraq.

According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

Both US and Russian forces have been active in Syria, with the militaries maintaining a deconfliction line to prevent unintended clashes. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that Russia understands and respects Turkey's security concerns, noting that Russia calls on all parties to refrain from destabilizing steps.

