US, Kurds Unable to Guarantee Security in Northeast Syria - Russian Ambassador

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) A recent attack by the Islamic State (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) on a prison in the northeastern Syrian city of Al-Hasakah once again proved the inability of US forces and their Kurdish allies to protect territories under their control, Russian Ambassador to Damascus Alexander Efimov said in an interview with Sputnik.

On January 20, IS fighters ambushed Al-Sina'a prison, controlled by the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), to free imprisoned terrorists. Several days later the prison passed back under SDF control, but around 200 terrorists were reported to have escaped in the attack.

"After these January events, it became obvious that neither the Americans nor the local Kurdish authorities are coping with the tasks of ensuring reliable security in the territories they control in the north-east of the SAR (Syrian Arab Republic)," Efimov said.

According to the diplomat, the legitimate Syrian authorities will have to deal with the elimination of terrorist escapees, capable of committing terrorist acts even outside Syria.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011, with Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces fighting different insurgent groups. In late 2017, IS was declared defeated in Syria and Iraq, but counterterrorism operations are still underway.

Washington backs the Kurdish armed groups located in the country despite protests from the Syrian government. The US military currently controls parts of the provinces of Al-Hasakah, Raqqa, Aleppo, and Deir Ez-Zor, where the largest Syrian oil and gas fields are located.

Damascus does not recognize the so-called autonomous administration of northern and eastern Syria, and calls the presence of the US military on its territory an occupation and state piracy with the aim of outright theft of oil.