US, Kuwait Discuss Regional Security, Gulf Unity - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser al-Mohammad al-Sabah addressed regional security and spoke about Gulf unity during a phone conversation on Thursday, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a readout.

"The Secretary and the Foreign Minister discussed regional security and Gulf unity, and Secretary Blinken welcomed Kuwait's mediating role in the region," Price said.

Price added that Blinken also expressed to al-Sabah and the people of Kuwait the best wishes on "the 30th anniversary of Kuwait's liberation from Saddam Hussein's invasion and occupation, as well as on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of Kuwait's independence.

"

Kuwait, along with the US, has spearheaded efforts to settle the conflict that has been ongoing since June 2017, when four nations ” Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE - cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of backing terrorism, while others later downgraded ties with Doha and imposed a total blockade of the country.

Doha has rejected all accusations of backing terrorism, saying that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.