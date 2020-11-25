UrduPoint.com
US, Kuwait Sign MOU To Boost Biological Research Cooperation, Data Sharing - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 12:17 AM

The United States and Kuwait have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on expanding collaboration on biological research and data sharing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) The United States and Kuwait have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on expanding collaboration on biological research and data sharing, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced on Tuesday.

"During that dialogue just now we signed an MOU to increase our cooperation in areas like biomedical research and information sharing," Pompeo said.

The secretary of state said the two countries also finalized another MOU between the Kuwait Fund and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

"Thanks to that agreement, we'll coordinate on assistance on everything from energy to food security as well," Pompeo said.

Pompeo made the announcement during the joint press availability with his Kuwaiti counterpart Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohamed Al-Sabah in Washington. The two leaders are meeting on Tuesday to discuss cooperation after the United States and Kuwait held a new round of bilateral Strategic Dialogue.

the Strategic Dialogue started two weeks ago in virtual format.

Over the last two weeks the two sides discussed cooperation in the fields of politics, human rights, education, science, security, defense, trade and other areas, according to the State Department's release issued earlier this month.

