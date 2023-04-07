US, Kyrgyzstan Hold Annual Consultations on Political, Security Cooperation - State Dept.

The United States and Kyrgyzstan held in Washington the annual bilateral consultations on political and security cooperation, the US Department of State said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) The United States and Kyrgyzstan held in Washington the annual bilateral consultations on political and security cooperation, the US Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"On March 30, 2023, US Department of State Assistant Secretary for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Kyrgyz Republic Deputy Foreign Minister Aibek Moldogaziev led a successful fifth round of United States-Kyrgyz Republic Annual Bilateral Consultations in Washington," the statement said.

These consultations allowed both sides to deepen their partnership by advancing shared perspectives and bilateral goals as well as promoting greater prosperity in Central Asia, the statement said.

The United States thanked Kyrgyzstan for its leadership in regional integration efforts and welcomed the steps Bishkek has taken to demarcate its international borders as a central element of peace and security in Central Asia, the statement said.

"Meeting participants discussed how the two countries might simplify visa processing and review the validity period of visas for each other's citizens. They also discussed the possibility of increasing employment opportunities for the citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic, including in the United States," the statement said.

The two sides also discussed sanctions coordination and the importance of efforts to reduce the negative impact on Kyrgyzstan's economy from sanctions imposed by the US-led collective West on Russia and on other countries, the statement said.

"The two delegations additionally discussed further collaboration on combating cybercrime and asset recovery," the statement added.

Both delegations underscored the strength of the bilateral partnership and said their intention to hold the next round of Annual Bilateral Consultations in Bishkek, according to the statement.