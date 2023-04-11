Close
US Labeling WSJ Reporter As 'Wrongfully Detained' Doesn't Start Negotiations - Kirby

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2023 | 11:19 PM

US Labeling WSJ Reporter as 'Wrongfully Detained' Doesn't Start Negotiations - Kirby

The United States labeling Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as wrongfully detained does not signify that negotiations immediately began with Russia for his release, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2023) The United States labeling Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich as wrongfully detained does not signify that negotiations immediately began with Russia for his release, White House National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The determination of wrongful detention, it doesn't start the clock necessarily on communicating with the Russians about getting him released," Kirby said during a press gaggle aboard Air Force One.

Kirby further said he is not at liberty to talk about the context of any specific conversations that the United States may or may not be having with the Russians about Gershkovich's release.

On Monday, the US officially labeled Gershkovich as "wrongfully detained" by Russian authorities. Gershkovich was arrested in the city of Yekaterinburg after allegedly collecting classified information for the US on the activities of Russia's military-industrial complex.

The Wall Street Journal has denied the allegations against Gershkovich and called for his immediate release.

