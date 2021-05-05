US Labor Department Rescinds Trump-Era 'Independent Contractor' Rule

The Trump-era rule limiting independent contractors' rights, including the right to a minimum wage and overtime compensation, has been rescinded, the US Department of Labor said in a release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The Trump-era rule limiting independent contractors' rights, including the right to a minimum wage and overtime compensation, has been rescinded, the US Department of Labor said in a release on Wednesday.

"The US Department of Labor today announced the withdrawal - effective May 6 - of the "Independent Contractor Rule," to maintain workers' rights to the minimum wage and overtime compensation protections of the Fair Labor Standards Act [FLSA]," the release said.

US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh also pointed out in the release that the withdrawal of the Independent Contractor rule will allow recognizing contractors as employees and ensure they receive all FSLA protections.

The Labor Department also anticipates that this decision will help avoid a reduction in worker's access to employer-provided benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, unemployment insurance and workers compensation coverage.

Trump's Independent Contractor rule was enacted two weeks before the current US President Joe Biden's inauguration and legalized a simpler path for employers to classify their employees as independent contractors.