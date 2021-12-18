US Labor Department Welcomes Appeals Court Reinstating Vaccination Rules for Large Firms

The US Department of Labor welcomed on Saturday the decision by the country's Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn a lower court ruling that blocked the Joe Biden administration's decision of compulsory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies

The court of appeals overturned on Friday a November injunction against the decision by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to mandate vaccinations for companies with more than 100 employees.

"OSHA is gratified the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit dissolved the Fifth Circuit's stay of the Vaccination and Testing Emergency Temporary Standard.

OSHA can now once again implement this vital workplace health standard, which will protect the health of workers by mitigating the spread of the unprecedented virus in the workplace," the department said in a statement.

On November 4, OSHA announced a new rule that required all companies with over 100 employees to vaccinate their staff against COVID-19 no later than January 4. It was blocked by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit two days later.